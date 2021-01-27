China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 1,869,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,471,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

