Christine M. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $6.53 on Wednesday, hitting $163.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,847,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

