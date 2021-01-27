Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $2.67 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $49,718.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00008806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

