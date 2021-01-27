CIBC Cuts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $60.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of MTRAF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 3,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555. Metro has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

