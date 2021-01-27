CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$52,000.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,615,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,649,880.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,466.02.

On Wednesday, January 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,426.00.

On Monday, January 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, January 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,890.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 199,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,330.00.

On Monday, December 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

MBA traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.61. 51,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.33. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.72.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

