Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 641,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

