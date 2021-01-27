Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Increased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $318.11. 5,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

