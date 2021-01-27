Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $323.16 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.05 and a 200 day moving average of $331.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

