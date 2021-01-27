Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $258.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.11. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.