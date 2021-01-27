Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 118,082 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 2.18% of Methode Electronics worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.