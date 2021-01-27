Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 192,176 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,556,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Baidu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $12.63 on Wednesday, reaching $235.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,938. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

