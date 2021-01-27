Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,141 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pentair worth $31,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

