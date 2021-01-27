Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 105,238 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Masonite International worth $24,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Masonite International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

