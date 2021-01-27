Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,299,511 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2,648.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,511 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Equitable worth $34,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equitable by 125.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Equitable by 44.9% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 787.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,339,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,580 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth $19,285,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equitable by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 18,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,209. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

