Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 54,703 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $182.53. 71,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.