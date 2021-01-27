Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 628,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,060,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

PKW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

