Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Curtiss-Wright worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $105.20. 1,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.