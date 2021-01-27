Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LMT stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $331.76. 18,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.36 and a 200-day moving average of $371.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

