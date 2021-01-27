Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.60. 45,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

