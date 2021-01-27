Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,752 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of ONEOK worth $31,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 18,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

