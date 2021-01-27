Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $28.58 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock valued at $56,705,108. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $62.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,132.06. 3,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,205.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,179.29. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

