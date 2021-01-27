Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $30.40 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Eagle Materials worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $116.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

