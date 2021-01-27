Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335,314 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of M.D.C. worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 119.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

MDC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,977. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

