Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $54.32 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 751,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,173,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $9.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.10. 21,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average is $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

