Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $26.50 Million in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379,060 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 7,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

