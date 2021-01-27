Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $33.55 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 671,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,191. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.