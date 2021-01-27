Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,520. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

