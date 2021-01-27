Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 262,317 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $37,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

