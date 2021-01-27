Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 445,755 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,755 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 1,029,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

