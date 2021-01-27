Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 141.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Garmin worth $52,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.30. 1,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,172. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

