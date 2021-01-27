Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Deckers Outdoor worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.28.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $18.19 on Wednesday, hitting $286.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $336.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

