Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,293,001 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,293,001 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 84,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,471. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

