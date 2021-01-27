Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 145,364 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,364 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,168,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

WLTW traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

