Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

