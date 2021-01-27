Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 33,132 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of The Southern worth $57,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 44,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

