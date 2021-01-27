Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 48,553 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,553 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of UBS Group worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 699,114 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 53,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.