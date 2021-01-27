Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,777 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $9,734,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

NYSE:CRL traded down $9.69 on Wednesday, reaching $255.79. 764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,462. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $284.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.