Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 7,561 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Science Applications International worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,248. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

