Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 9,111 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,659,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $396,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after acquiring an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 978,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 352,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. 73,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,008. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

