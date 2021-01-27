Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $42.78 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,819,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,784,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.47% of The Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,050. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

