Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,983 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $62,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK traded down $18.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $703.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,974. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.80 and a 200 day moving average of $636.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock worth $797,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

