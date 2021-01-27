Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 193,223 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,675. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

