Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Assurant worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $130.30. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,318. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

