Clark Financial Advisors Invests $23.73 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

