CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.56. 2,296,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,622,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

