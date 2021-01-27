Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $1.75 to $2.50. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 5,473,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,064,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

