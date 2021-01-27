Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 729,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,540,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

