Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 1,068,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,115,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Ecomedics SAS. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products for global market. It offers Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) grade products. The company offers its products for pain management, nausea, palliative care, multiple sclerosis, anorexia, Parkinson's disease, and sleeping disorders.

