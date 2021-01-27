CloakCoin Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $10,332.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00024252 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,580,984 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.