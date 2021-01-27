Cloudbric Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $271.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

